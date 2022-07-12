Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $20,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after buying an additional 134,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $13,389,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

LAMR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.81. 3,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,782. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.35%.

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.