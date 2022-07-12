Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.63. 15,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,933. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

