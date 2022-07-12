Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 5,942 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 179,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,588,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,111,000 after purchasing an additional 180,674 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $848,000.
LRGF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,185. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.
