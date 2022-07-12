Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,272,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,884,000 after purchasing an additional 103,738 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,875. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

