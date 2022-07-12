Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

About Frequency Electronics (Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

