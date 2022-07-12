Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

ULCC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ULCC opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

