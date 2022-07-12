Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68.
About Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.