Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Cap Hits $5.35 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $403,730.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

