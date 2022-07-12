FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Newcrest Mining Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a report issued on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Newcrest Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Newcrest Mining has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

