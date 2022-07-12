FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fresnillo plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresnillo in a report issued on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Fresnillo’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.70) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.57) price objective (up from GBX 1,175 ($13.97)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $951.67.

FNLPF stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Fresnillo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.