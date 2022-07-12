Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 9,840 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 202,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,525.3% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 132,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 124,449 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

