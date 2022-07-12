Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.96 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.46.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

