Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 137,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

