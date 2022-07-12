Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,732 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

