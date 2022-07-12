Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,889 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17.

