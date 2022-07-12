Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

