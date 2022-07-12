Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,453 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,112,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 394,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

