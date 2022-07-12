Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $21.24 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

