Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $447,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,019,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,990,694. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

