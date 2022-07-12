Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in PPL by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 29.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

