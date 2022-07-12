Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 82.3% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 90,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

