Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.