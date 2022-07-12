Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 12,051 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

