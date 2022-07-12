GAMEE (GMEE) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $424,509.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00106752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

