GamerCoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.30 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $238,893.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00112294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000335 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,276,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

