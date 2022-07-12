Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Up 5.9%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75. 8,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 634,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of $494.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. Analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
