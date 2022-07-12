Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Up 5.9%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75. 8,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 634,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $494.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. Analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

