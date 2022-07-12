Gatechain Token (GT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.63 or 0.99990821 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

