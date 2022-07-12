GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $21,423.75 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00026982 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00245356 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

