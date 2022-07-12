GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 70537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00.
About GFG Resources (CVE:GFG)
Featured Articles
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.