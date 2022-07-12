GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 70537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00.

About GFG Resources (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

