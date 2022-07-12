GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 42,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,466 shares.The stock last traded at $24.72 and had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFL. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.