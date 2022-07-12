Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 786,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 207,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

