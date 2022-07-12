Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 7,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 35,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,761,000.

