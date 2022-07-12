Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stake Boosted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XYLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,910. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.

