Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 2,443,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 777,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $451.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $13,989,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $18,307,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.