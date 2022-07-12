Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.04.
About Golden Star Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.