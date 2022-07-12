Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives $40.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

GWLIF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

