Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.70

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.70 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 94.15 ($1.12), with a volume of 630031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.13).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.84) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 130 ($1.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1,883.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.60.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

