GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

