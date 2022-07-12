Guggenheim Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $115.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.74.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

