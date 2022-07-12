Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,108.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00244837 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

