GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $35.53 million and approximately $4,887.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000328 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.