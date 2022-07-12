GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

GXO traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. 689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,261. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,955,000 after purchasing an additional 133,483 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

