H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 40.00 to 46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.92.

HLUYY stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

