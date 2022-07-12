Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 17 ($0.20) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 32 ($0.38). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 24.83 ($0.30).

Shares of LON:HMSO traded down GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 19.26 ($0.23). 10,667,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The firm has a market cap of £887.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.22 ($0.48).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

