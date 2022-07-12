Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

Hammerson (LON:HMSOGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 17 ($0.20) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 32 ($0.38). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 24.83 ($0.30).

Shares of LON:HMSO traded down GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 19.26 ($0.23). 10,667,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The firm has a market cap of £887.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.22 ($0.48).

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

