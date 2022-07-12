Handshake Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.77 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $34.77 million and approximately $104,518.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,329.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,040.67 or 0.05383838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00244564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.00634850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00503628 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 507,285,773 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.