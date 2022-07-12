Handy Market Capitalization Hits $8.19 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $647,094.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handy has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00108092 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

