Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($205.00) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €144.00 ($144.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €136.45 ($136.45) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €140.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €153.51. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($116.37).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

