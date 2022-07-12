Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $168,220.58 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $168,220.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,202,302.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22.

On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,773. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.35. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

