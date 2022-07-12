Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insider John (Jack) Hamilton Buys 32,000 Shares

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR – Get Rating) insider John (Jack) Hamilton purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,536.00 ($17,254.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hazer Group Limited, a clean technology development company, focuses to commercialize Hazer Process, a novel low carbon emission hydrogen and graphite production technology. The company enables the conversion of natural gas and similar feed stocks into hydrogen and graphite. It serves the industrial hydrogen, hydrogen mobility, and synthetic graphite markets.

