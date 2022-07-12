HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $233.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Shares of HCA opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.25 and its 200 day moving average is $230.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

